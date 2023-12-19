Tonight's 8:45pm Manxman sailing from Douglas to Heysham has been cancelled due to worsening weather conditions.
This also means that the overnight 2:45am return sailing from Heysham to Douglas has also been cancelled.
This comes after the Steam Packet updated its 'latest sailings' page on its website to show that most sailings this week are under threat of cancellation.
Tomorrow night's (Wednesday, December 20) 7:15pm sailing from Douglas to Heysham is at threat of disruption or cancellation, as is every Manxman sailing after that until Christmas Eve (Sunday, December 24).
If you wish to keep updated on sailings to and from the island, you can visit the 'latest sailings' page here.