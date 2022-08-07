Top-30 finishes for Isle of Man in women’s road race
The Isle of Man’s cyclists claimed top-30 finishes in the women’s road race at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday.
The team of Lizzie Holden, Becky Storrie, Jessie Carridge, Anna Christian and Amelia Sharpe had been hoping to challenge for medals, but found themselves up against strong teams from powerhouse nations such as Australia and New Zealand.
But the Manx riders impressed, despite losing Sharpe after the first of seven laps of a 16-kilometre course round Warwick.
Carriage also had to be alert to avoid an early crash before she and her remaining team-mates remained prominent throughout, nullifying several attacks to ensure the peloton remained together heading the final lap.
A bunch sprint seemed almost inevitable and so it proved, but Holden in particular appeared boxed in on the finishing straight.
Australia’s Georgia Baker claimed the gold medal ahead of Scotland’s Neah Evans and Australia’s Sarah Roy with silver and bronze respectively.
Holden crossed the line in 19th place on the same time, with Carridge 22nd and Storrie 26th. Christian pulled in at the end of the penultimate lap having played a key role for her team-mates despite injury and illness impacting her season significantly so far.
Attention now turns to the men’s race this afternoon which starts at 12.30pm.
Mark Cavendish spearheads a potent squad for the 160km contest alongside Ben Swift, Sam Brand, Matt Bostock, Mark Christian and Tom Mazzone.
