A teenager from the Isle of Man is preparing to run for 24 hours straight in memory of a friend who died last year.
Seventeen-year-old Daniel McGill has set himself the mission of completing the mammoth physical feat in honour of schoolgirl Emily Kelly.
At the time of her passing, her family described her as a ‘beacon of kindness and gentleness that lit up the lives of all who knew her, she was our world.’
Her passing prompted an outpouring of shock and grief across the island, with support offered to students and staff affected by the tragedy.
It was this heartbreaking loss that spurred Daniel into wanting to do something for the greater good.
A former student of Ballakermeen High School himself, Daniel is currently studying a Level 3 sport course at the Isle of Man College.
He has pledged to run along Douglas promenade in a 24-hour relay to raise vital funds for Ed Space, a charity and supportive community dedicated to raising awareness and creating safe spaces for honest conversations around the issue of mental health.
It was set up by family members of island businessman Eddie Joyce, who tragically took his own life in June 2024 at the age of j50.
Daniel will begin his 24-hour challenge on April 25 at 8am, finishing on April 26 at 8am.
He said: ‘I’m starting this fundraiser to help raise awareness for mental health and to break the stigma around talking about it,’ he said.
‘Mental health affects so many people, but it’s still often not talked about enough.
‘This is also in memory of a friend we lost. Their life mattered and they will never be forgotten. I want to do something positive in their honour by encouraging people to speak up, support each other, and remind everyone that they’re not alone.’
Currently, Daniel has raised £275 and hopes more people will donate to his cause along the way.
‘I’m very proud to have raised so much already,’ added Daniel.
‘I’ve been training, running different distances like 5kms and 10kms every week, to build endurance and get mentally prepared for it.’
Late last year Daniel also completed a 35km run in honour of Emily.
However, his latest planned endurance feat will be his biggest personal challenge to date.
He said: ‘I feel like I am doing my part to honour her name.’
Daniel is feeling positive about the challenge he has set himself.
With friends from college, family members and others close to him set to join him at points along the route, Daniel is keen for members of the public to show their support in any way they can.
You can donate via the JustGiving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/page/daniels-just-giving-space?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL