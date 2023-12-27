Plans for a total ban on gas boilers and similar heating systems in the Isle of Man have taken a step forward.
According to the government, any planning applications which include heating setups powered by fossil fuels will automatically be rejected by the Building Control unit from next Monday (January 1).
It comes after Tynwald approved new regulations made under the Climate Change Act earlier this month.
The government has also started making changes to Building Control legislation earlier this month in preparation for the total ban coming into effect on January 1, 2025.
Heating systems that will be refused under the act include new and pre-used oil and gas boilers and storage components such as oil tanks.
Instead, plans for new buildings must feature low carbon heating systems, such as, air source heat pumps, electric boilers and solar thermal energy systems.
Chair of the Climate Change Transformation Board Daphne Caine MHK said: ‘If we are to meet our net zero target it is essential to take swift action.
‘Rejecting plans in 2024 will allow for a smooth transition and avoid leaping into a total ban in 2025.
‘Moving away from fossil fuel heating systems will have a significant impact on reducing emissions and those who buy new homes will know they are future-proofed.’
Clare Barber MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said: ‘It would be irresponsible to continue approving applications with a higher and higher chance of being refused, so it makes sense to draw a line.
‘Decarbonising buildings is a key part of the Net Zero journey, which is enshrined in Manx law, and DEFA is working on a Low Carbon Heating Strategy, which plans to address removing and reducing fossil fuel systems in existing buildings.’
According to the government, people that have already obtained Building Control approval will not be affected as long as their system is installed before the outright ban on January 1, 2025.