Peel is getting back to normal this morning after two hoax bomb threats were made yesterday.
The newsroom at Media Isle of Man, which publishes Isle of Man Today, was one of the recipients of an email that said there was two bombs, one at Queen Elizabeth II High School and one at Peel Castle.
The police say that no explosive devices were found, so the cordons have been removed.
A police spokesman said :'Thankfully instances such as these are rare, and the public are once again thanked for their continued support and understanding in helping us to keep our island safe.'
Isle of Man Today's normal policy is not to report bomb hoaxes for fear of copycats. However, the police chose to make details of the situation public.