Braddan Commissioners have praised a member of staff who has raised over £4,000 for racing charities through her volunteering.
Housing officer, Tracy Beattie, is a keen racing fan and since 2015 has been diligently managing the charity collections made in the Memorial Hall in TT and MGP.
She has now decided that she’s standing down from her role.
For eight years she has opened and locked the hall before and after each practice and race session, assisted the comfort of both spectators and TT marshals by making sure there are plenty of chairs available, and encouraged the visitors to pop a donation into the buckets while she’s there.
A friendly face to the visitors who make the Memorial Hall Garden their viewing location of choice and there’s often a queue of people waiting to get in and collect a chair when she arrives to unlock the doors.
Braddan Commissioners have placed on record their appreciation to Tracy who has volunteered tirelessly at six TT and Manx Grand Prix events.
A spokesperson from the commissioners said: ‘She’s become known as a friendly face to the visitors who make the Memorial Hall Garden their viewing location of choice and there’s often a queue of people waiting to get in and collect a chair when she arrives to unlock the doors.
‘Opening the hall enables the spectators and marshals to use the hall’s facilities, (chairs, toilets, and kitchen) and we think it’s a worthwhile exercise.
‘Tracy has indicated a desire to step down from this role in future, and we want to take the opportunity to thank her for all her hard work, and the funds raised over the years.’
In the six years Tracy has been doing this, the donations have amounted to £4,762 which have been donated to various charities associated with the racing.
This year the local authority is making donations to four charities, from the donations received in 2022 and 2023.
The donations in 2022 totalled £683.17 and this is being split between the Manx Motorsport Marshals Association and the MGP Benevolent Fund.
While the donations in 2023 totalled £800.52 and this is being split between the Billy Redmayne Memorial Fund and the ACU Benevolent Fund.