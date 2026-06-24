Two-way traffic lights on New Castletown Road are set to cause traffic disruption for three days next month.
Road patching works are due to take place on the road outside the Hampton Farm estate from Tuesday, July 7 to Friday, July 10.
Coming into Douglas from Fort North roundabout, the traffic lights will begin at the entrance to Hampton Farm and continue down a short stretch of road.
The lights are set to be in place from 9.30am to 3.30am across the three days, minimising disruptions for commuters during peak traffic hours.
Road users will be encouraged to travel at a speed of 20mph when going through the traffic lights.