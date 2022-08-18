Tragedy at sea as Tomasz dies

Subscribe newsletter
Hospice chief executive Anne Mills has paid tribute to a devoted, highly-respected and popular employee who lost his life at the weekend.
Tomasz Borejsza died while swimming in the sea off Port Soderick on Sunday.
Mrs Mills said Mr Borejsza was a ‘much-loved member of our Hospice family’.
She added: ‘Our thoughts are with his wife Sylwia who also works at Hospice, his daughter Justyna and his family in Poland.
‘Tomasz’s role at hospice took him into every department so the shock of his sudden death has been felt right across the organisation.’
Echoing the words of Mrs Mills, tributes on Facebook to Mr Borejsza have said he was a ‘true friend/brother/gentleman’, ‘one in a million’ and ‘one of the funniest, kindest, most genuine people I had the pleasure of knowing’.
Since his death, a memorial has been placed at Port Soderick next to the base of the charity Heroes on the Water, including stones laid out to spell ‘Tommy’, flowers, a cross and a Liverpool scarf.
The inquest into Mr Borejsza’s death has yet to be opened.