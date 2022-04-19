Transformed into Wonka-esque factory

Sulby Primary School was transformed recently into a Wonka-esque wonderland as pupils staged a multi-coloured production of Charlie and The Chocolate Factory.

Three shows were staged, involving 90 children from Years 3 to 6. Audiences were treated to renditions of ‘Candyman’, ‘I’ve Got a Golden Ticket’ and ‘Pure Imagination’.

The 1964 Roald Dahl classic featuring the adventures of young Charlie Bucket inside the chocolate factory of eccentric chocolatier Willy Wonka was brought to life through fantastic performances by Flo Bailey, Sean Cannon and Charlie Dormer supported by their Year 6 friends.

Joining them onstage for well-rehearsed singing and dancing routines were the Year 3 ‘Oomps’ and the 26-strong troupe of Year 5 Oompa-Loompas with their trademark white pinafore uniforms and vivid green locks.

Bringing Willy Wonka’s legendary factory to life is no mean feat, and some innovative and fun stage trickery made sure that Augustus Gloop’s tumble into the chocolate river and Mike Teavee’s television chocolate transportation were kept faithfully to the storyline.

But the highlight for many was Violet Beauregarde’s (played by Nerys Walton) transformation into a giant blueberry after being warned not to chew Wonka’s incredible three-course meal gum.