Storm Kathleen is set to sweep through the island later today (Saturday) and tomorrow, with forecasters expecting gusts of 60mph in places.
A Yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for rain and severe gales which in in place until 9pm this evening.
It said: ‘Southerly gales/ severe gales will develop this morning, with gusts of around 60mph in places.
‘Travel disruption is likely, with some minor damage possible (e.g. tree branches blown down), before winds ease during evening).
‘Gales in April occur, on average, once every two or three years.’
The Steam Packet has been forced to cancel its morning crossings to both Heysham and Liverpool and will make a decision on the 3pm fast craft sailing to the latter no later than 1pm.
This evening’s Manxman sailing to Belfast is also at risk of disruption and the ship’s master will decide whether that and the return journey will go ahead no later than 5pm.
Isle of Man Airport has also warned of possible cancellations to its flights today because of the strong winds.
EasjyJet have already cancelled all of its flights to and from the island today.
Further travel problems are predicted tomorrow with the forecast suggesting more of the same with the winds only beginning to ease in the evening and overnight into Monday.