Logan Ryan Ellwood, aged 19, of Lheannag Park, Douglas, was arrested with several others as part of a police operation.
However, his advocate Deborah Myerscough, said that evidence is still awaited from the police.
The case has been adjourned until February 17, but Ms Myerscough said that if no evidence is provided, the police officer in charge of the case should attend court to explain why.
If the evidence isn’t provided, the advocate said that the charge should be withdrawn.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood said it was astonishing that the same issues were highlighted four weeks previously, and there had been no progress.