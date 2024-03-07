‘The UK announced a 2p cut to National Insurance (NI) rates. In our Manx Budget we kept rates the same but increased the thresholds meaning that someone on low pay will be £85.80 per year better off. Looking ahead, we are in the process of examining potential changes to our own NI process with the aim of bringing forward options for discussion by Tynwald later in the spring to ensure the future of the NI fund is sustainable.’