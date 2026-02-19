Arbory and Rushen Commissioners has received planning permission for a recreational area at Ballakilley.
The local authority hopes to create a ‘family focused’ space featuring a BMX track and a dog walking area.
Commissioners have received formal notice of approval for the field and now have four years to begin development.
Deputy Clerk David Ronan said the permission includes conditions, such as installing pedestrian entrances before the footpaths are brought into use and submitting a landscaping plan to ensure no invasive species are introduced.
The scheme also proposes wildflower planting and grass mounds to provide a children’s play area.
The plans follow feedback gathered from residents over several years about what they would like to see in the park, with commissioners previously indicating strong community interest in improved outdoor facilities.
At their latest meeting, commissioners also discussed two requests from residents regarding street lighting across the parish.
A resident in Surby asked whether lights could be switched on at 6am instead of 6.30am.
Clerk Phil Gawne said the resident believed the later time was ‘dangerous’ as people are often out walking their dogs during darker mornings.
Commissioner Jane Glover asked what the additional half hour would cost. The clerk said he was awaiting a response from Manx Utilities before providing figures.
Two residents of Friary Park have also complained that some lights on the estate are ‘significantly’ dimmer than others.
Chair Kirrie Jenkins asked whether the lights met a set standard. The clerk confirmed that different standards apply to different roads.
He suggested board members visit the street to assess the issue firsthand, which they agreed to do before considering any further action.