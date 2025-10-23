The Treasury has been urged to ensure alternative arrangements are in place for more than 1,000 people still using MiCards to collect benefits and pensions before the scheme ends later this year.
At this week’s Tynwald sitting, Douglas North MHK John Wannenburgh asked Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson what plans were being made to support people without bank accounts once MiCard is withdrawn.
The card currently allows users to collect payments in cash from Isle of Man Post Office branches but is due to be discontinued at the end of the year.
Dr Allinson told members that the Treasury does not hold records of whether MiCard users have bank accounts unless they receive benefits but confirmed that 1,088 people still rely on the card.
He said: ‘A number of options are currently under consideration, and I can assure the honourable member that a solution will be found before the end of this year. We’ve been working with a range of agencies who deal with those who may be vulnerable and unable to open accounts.’
The minister said support was also being provided to people leaving prison who may struggle to open bank accounts.
However, members raised concerns that not everyone who needs help has been identified, with the service set to close in just two months.
Dr Allinson said: ‘The various options we’ve been looking at need to be tailored to the specific person and their requirements. So we are looking at cheque payments, which happen at the moment, but also at various ways of delivering cash to people.
‘We’ve had conversations with local authorities regarding that as well, and we are in the advanced stages of looking at prepaid debit card options to allow people to access cash in various ways suitable for them.’
He added that all MiCard users were being contacted to ask whether they needed advice or assistance.
Anyone with questions about the transition can contact the Social Security Division by email at [email protected] or by calling 685656.