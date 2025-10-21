The Isle of Man Poetry Society has opened submissions for its 2026 Poetry Trail, inviting poets aged 18 and over to submit original work for inclusion in a public literary display across Douglas city centre.
Now a regular feature in the island’s cultural calendar, the trail aims to celebrate and promote poetry by bringing it into public spaces.
Ten selected poems will be displayed on A4 laminated sheets in prominent locations throughout Douglas, offering passers-by a chance to encounter poetry as part of everyday life.
The competition is open to writers of all backgrounds and levels of experience, and entrants may submit up to three original poems on any theme.
Each poem should be no more than 25 lines long and suitable for display on a single A4 page. The entry fee is £4 per poem, and submissions should be sent via email to [email protected] before the deadline on December 1.
Full submission and payment details are available on the Isle of Man Poetry Society’s website at https://www.isleofmanpoetrysociety.com/
The 10 selected poets will have their work showcased as part of the trail, launching on February 14 next year. They will also be recognised at a special launch event and have their poems featured in ‘Manx Reflections’, the Society’s poetry magazine.
Organisers describe the trail as a community-driven initiative that weaves poetry into the island’s daily rhythm, encouraging both residents and visitors to engage with literature in unexpected settings.
Founded to support poetry and creative writing across the island, the Isle of Man Poetry Society also runs regular workshops, events and competitions.