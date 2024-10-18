A trial date has been set for three people who have denied involvement in an organised criminal gang bringing drugs to the island.
Christian Mayers, 47, Maxine Dormer, 36, and Dean McLeod, 43, all appeared at the Court of General Gaol Delivery in Douglas on Friday with Mr Mayers in person and the other two by video link.
Mr Mayers of Ashley Park, Onchan, previously pleaded not guilty to being concerned in importing cocaine and cannabis to the island. He also denied participation in a criminal organisation.
Miss Dormer, of Cavell Close in Woolton in Liverpool, previously denied removing criminal property, having been accused of taking drug-dealing cash off the island.
Mr McLeod, of East Damwood Road, Speke, Liverpool, previously denied a charge of attempting to remove criminal property from the island, namely £9,900 in cash. He also pleaded not guilty to participation in a criminal organisation.
Colin Mark Richards, aged 57, of Waverley House, Ramsey, is charged with importing cocaine and cannabis to the island but has yet to enter a plea.
The magistrates’ court previously heard how police observed the alleged gang using a rigid inflatable boat to bring in drugs from Anglesey and return with drugs cash.
After a police chase last October, a car allegedly used by the gang was abandoned at the Sloc and cocaine and cannabis with a street value of up to around £150,000 were found inside.
Four other men involved in the alleged criminal gang have pleaded guilty to offences in relation to the criminal gang and will be sentenced at the conclusion of the trial.
Mr Mayers, Miss Dormer and Mr McLeod will face trial on June 30 next year with a pre-trial review on January 31.
Conditional bail will continue for Mr Mayers and Miss Dormer in the meantime while Mr McLeod was remanded in custody.