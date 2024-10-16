Two men have appeared in court accused of being involved in smuggling five kilos of cannabis to the island hidden in a sink.
Stephen Balint, aged 61, from Ramsey, pleaded not guilty to being concerned in importing the class B drug, possessing it with intent to supply, and possessing an air rifle without a certificate.
Gary Ian Chadderton, aged 59, from Oldham, is charged with being concerned in importing cannabis, but is yet to enter a plea.
Police seized a total of eight and a half kilos of the drug, as part of ‘Operation Dubrovnik’, with the other three and a half being found in a shed.
Both men will be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on November 21.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court that Mr Chadderton, who lives at Turf Lane in Chadderton, arrived on the ferry from Heysham on September 4.
He then went to Mr Balint’s address, at Loop Road in Ramsey, allegedly with a packaged sink in the back of his vehicle.
It is alleged that the five kilos of cannabis was found in a makeshift hide built into the sink.
The cannabis was packed in 14 packages labelled ‘Kinder’, the chocolate manufacturer.
Ms Alexander said that it was common for drug producers to brand their products.
Sniffer dogs then found a further three and a half kilos in an air compressor, which had also been altered to contain a hide, in a shed.
An air rifle was also found, which it is alleged was owned by Mr Balint without a certificate.
Ms Alexander submitted that the case was too serious for summary court and should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Mr Balint appeared in court via video link from the prison, and was represented by advocate Paul Glover, while Mr Chadderton appeared in person, and was represented by advocate David Reynolds.
Both advocates agreed that the case should be heard at the higher court.
Mr Balint made a bail application, with his daughter offering to put up a surety of £15,000, but this was opposed by the prosecution and subsequently refused by magistrates.
Mr Chadderton made no bail application.
Both men are remanded at the Isle of Man Prison.