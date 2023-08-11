Tributes have been paid to Nigel Crowe RBV following his death earlier this month.
Mr Crowe, a historian and researcher, died on August 2.
Culture Vannin said: ‘Whilst the Isle of Man has lost a great friend and scholar, his is an enduring legacy of research, passion, generosity, and great humour. He will be sorely missed.’
This was echoed by Rushen Heritage Trust which added: ‘Nigel was a great supporter of ours over the last nine years, including the contribution of a fine chapter to Living with the Sea, our book charting the history of Port St Mary from 1829-1979.
‘But Nigel was a champion of all Manx heritage and will be much missed by everyone who knew him. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.’
Michael Heritage said: ‘Nigel wasn’t a member of Michael Heritage, but was a supporter of anyone interested in our heritage, and was so helpful to us on many occasions. His brilliant talks were guaranteed to have been researched in great detail. Nigel was a modern ‘Manx Worthy’ and we send our condolences to all the family.’
Mr Crowe was awarded the Reih Bleeaney Vanannan in 2022 in recognition of his contribution to the island’s culture.
Culture Vannin also detail how Mr Crowe was a former president and long-standing committee member of the Isle of Man Natural History & Antiquarian Society and a founder member of the Isle of Man Family History Society. He served as the society’s chair for seven years, hosting the UK Federation annual general meeting and conference on the island in 1994, and is had played a leading role in a project to transcribe the Sheading Rolls.
When he was nominated for the RBV, he was said to be a ‘quintessential Manx scholar with a prodigious insight and memory’.