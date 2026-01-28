Isle of Man Transport has unveiled its 2026 schedule, packed with special events and seasonal experiences across the island’s historic railways and heritage transport services.
From March to Christmas, there is something for residents and visitors to enjoy.
The year begins from mid-March when the Manx Electric Railway services resume.
Steam Railway services begin on March 19, while the Easter weekend includes dining car specials running from April 4 to 6.
Shortly after, families can enjoy the popular Dino Express from April 10 to 12, an interactive journey in partnership with Rushen Abbey.
Summer sees a major milestone as the Manx Heritage Transport Festival takes place from July 28 July to August 2, celebrating 150 years of the iconic Douglas Bay Horse Tramway. The season for the latter begins on April 2.
August 7 marks the official 150th anniversary of the tramway, with festivities set to honour this historic milestone.
This year also marks 50 years since the nationalisation of the island’s buses.
Autumn brings seasonal delights with Hop-Tu-Naa specials on October 30 and 31, again featuring the dining car on the Steam Railway.
In November, on 21 and 22 of the month, the Manx Electric Railway will run services to the Laxey Christmas Markets, offering festive shopping and local treats.
The festive season continues with Steam into Christmas, commencing on December 5. Passengers can enjoy the unique charm of heritage trains in the lead-up to the holidays, complete with seasonal decorations, refreshments, and themed experiences.
A railways spokesperson added: ‘Across the year, the island’s railways and heritage transport offer more than just journeys, they provide experiences that celebrate the Isle of Man’s culture, history, and community.
‘Tickets and timetable information, including real-time updates and any changes, are available at www.rail.im and via the Isle of Man Railways social media channels.’