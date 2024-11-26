Heartfelt tributes have poured in following the death of Sam Knight, a founding member of the Manx Transport Heritage Museum Group.
The group, established during the Isle of Man’s Year of the Railways in 1993, paid tribute to Mr Knight in an emotional post on social media, describing him as a ‘true gentleman’ whose dedication to Peel’s heritage inspired everyone who knew him.
In their statement on Facebook, the group wrote: ‘Sam’s dedication and passion for all things Peel and its heritage, lit a flame in all of us who knew him and his story’s and knowledge will live on for future generations.’
Mr Knight’s legacy includes his instrumental role in the development of the museum and his advocacy for Peel’s rich transport history.
His commitment extended beyond preserving history; he actively shared it with the community, providing tours and fostering a love of heritage among generations.
Fond memories
In 2019, Mr Knight lead a detailed tour of the Peel Railway Station remains for Culture Vannin, a video of it, which captures his deep knowledge and passion, is still available on YouTube.
Tributes from the public have highlighted his warmth, enthusiasm, and the lasting impact he had on those he met.
One commenter wrote: ‘Very sorry to hear this.
‘Sam was my metalwork teacher at Helsby Grammar School and actually made the subject interesting and 50 years later I can still recall him and some of the information he passed on.
‘He would never have known it but he had a lasting effect on my life and attitude to it. A great guy.’
Another added: ‘Sam persuaded us to come to “A Transport of Delights” at Ballaugh Bowls Club, where he performed songs about transport.
‘It was a brilliant evening, and I will always remember him for his enthusiasm and kindness.’
Peel Heritage Trust also paid tribute, noting his contributions as a supporter and past committee member. They described his loss as ‘sad news’ for the Peel community.
Continuing his legacy
The Manx Transport Heritage Museum Group announced plans to open their popular Christmas grotto this weekend in Mr Knight’s honour, reflecting his love for the event and its impact on the Peel community.
‘Sam and Mo would sit for hours watching the grotto come to life and the children enjoying themselves’, the group recalled.
‘This year is no different. We will bring the magical grotto back again, not just for Peel and the community, but also for Sam.’