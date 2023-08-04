Tributes have been made for one of the Isle of Man’s ‘leading firefighters’, after he suddenly died last week.
Jonathan Campbell, who became a firefighter on the island in 2001, died on Sunday July 23.
In 2022, Jonathan received his 20 year ‘long service and good conduct’ medal at a special presentation at Government House where he celebrated his achievement with his family.
The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘He was a larger than life character at the station and cared about all those who were lucky enough to come into contact with him.
‘On behalf of Jonathan’s fire service family, rest in peace. We will all miss you.’
Jonathan is survived by his wife Alison and his three children Megan, Tom and Brandon. The family have requested privacy to allow them space and time to mourn.
Funeral arrangements will be confirmed in the coming days.