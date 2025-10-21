Ramsey Town Commissioners have paid tribute to former chairman Philip Bertram ‘Bert’ Quayle, who has died.
In a statement this week, the board said it was ‘very sorry to learn of the passing of Bert Quayle, a former Chairman of Ramsey Town Commissioners’, and extended its condolences to his family and friends.
Mr Quayle first joined the commissioners in November 1977, topping the poll with 511 votes.
During his time in office, he served on several key committees, including the health and works committee and the housing, property and estates committee, as well as acting as the authority’s representative on the Society for the Preservation of the Manx Countryside.
In 1978, he was elected chairman of the housing, property and estates committee, which also made him a member of the finance and general purposes and establishment committees.
The following year, he was elected deputy chairman of the board, continuing his leadership role within the commission.
Mr Quayle was re-elected unopposed in 1980 and went on to serve as chairman that same year, becoming an ex-officio member of all sub-committees.
Over the next few years, he also chaired the finance and general purposes committee and the establishment committee, before once again taking up the role of chairman of the housing, property and estates committee in 1983–84.
His final years on the board coincided with a change in the timing of local authority elections, which were moved from November to April to avoid clashes with House of Keys elections.
In their tribute, the Commissioners said: ‘Mr Quayle is remembered fondly, and we record our condolences to his family and friends in their sad loss.’
Since the statement, many have expressed their heartfelt condolences and paid tribute to Bert.
One former colleague said: ‘Bert was a top man and I’m sad to hear this news, condolences to all the family’.