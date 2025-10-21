Some firework displays in the Isle of Man have had to be rescheduled this year after a shipment delay affected both public shows and retail sales.
Galaxy Fireworks Isle of Man, which supplies the majority of displays on the island, confirmed that all fireworks will now only arrive on Friday, October 31, due to dangerous goods certification issues on the vessel transporting them.
The company explained last week that the delay meant public displays could not be rushed, as safety remains the top priority.
A spokesperson said: ‘Due to the huge amount of work involved in preparing the public shows, we are not prepared to rush it and potentially make mistakes. Ultimately everyone's safety is paramount.
‘We only found out about this problem early last week and have been working behind the scenes with various departments and agencies to ensure the shows can go ahead, albeit on a later date. I hope this clears things up.’
As a result, Peel’s popular firework display, originally scheduled for October 30, has been rearranged to 7pm on November 5, while Ramsey’s display will take place at Mooragh Park at 7.30pm on Sunday, November 2.
The company also said that its pop-up shop will now only be open for five days instead of ten, as sales must legally end on November 5.
The Ramsey Park Hotel advised customers affected by the rescheduling: ‘If you have booked one of our firework display packages, we kindly ask that you contact the hotel as soon as possible regarding your reservation.’
Elsewhere, Douglas City Council will continue to hold its annual Bonfire Night display off the promenade on November 5.
Garff Commissioners will hold its annual firework display on November 1, from 7pm at Laxey Valley Gardens.
Maughold Parish Social Club will hold their annual display and bonfire lighting from 6.30pm on Saturday, November 8.
Commissioners cited a lack of budget provision, continuing the same approach as in previous years, with the last Port Erin event held in 2021.