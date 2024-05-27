Tributes have been paid to former Tynwald member Eddie Lowey who has died at the age of 86.
Mr Lowey, a lifelong member of the Manx Labour Party, served as a national politician for almost 40 years before retiring in 2013.
He was first elected to parliament as MHK for Rushen in a by-election in 1975, retaining the seat in 1976 and 1981 before his elevation to the Legislative Council.
During his long political career, he was Minister of Home Affairs between 1986 and 1991, Minister of Industry from 1992 to 1996, and member of the departments of Education and Tourism and Leisure, as well as the Harbour Board, Tourist Board and Arts Council.
In his final years as an MLC he served as chairman of the Manx Electricity Authority.
But he was equally was known for his love of football.
He lived just round the corner from Malew AFC and covered nearly every role in the club for more than half a century.
The Clagh Vane outfit described him as a ‘club legend’.
In a tribute the club said: ‘Everyone at Malew AFC is extremely saddened to learn of the passing of club legend Eddie Lowey.
‘Eddie will be remembered by most as the happy smiling character in the tea hatch on a Saturday. [His] generosity to the club and local community was unmatched. Eddie was a one of a kind whose knowledge, kindness and character is irreplaceable.’
Tributes were also paid at the Manx Labour Party’s annual general meeting at the weekend.
Fellow MLP member David Cretney said: ‘Eddie was a friend to many and an influential member of Tynwald.
‘One of Eddie’s favourite sayings, of which their were many, was that it was far better to be on the field of play rather than shouting from the sidelines.’