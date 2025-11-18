Tributes have been paid to respected Manx cartoonist Philip Sidney Woodford who has died at the age of 88.
Mr Woodford, of Port St Mary, was widely known across the island for his long-running career as a cartoonist and satirist, producing humorous illustrations that accompanied local news stories for many years.
His work featured prominently in Media Isle of Man titles, where his weekly cartoons offered a light-hearted look at Manx life, often capturing the quirks, characters and headlines that defined the island’s community.
In later years, his cartoons found renewed popularity online, with his Facebook page attracting thousands of views and shares.
He continued to document life on the Isle of Man through his distinctive drawings, commenting on everyday events and major moments alike.
In 2018, his work was celebrated with a dedicated exhibition at the House of Manannan, a milestone which he described at the time as making him ‘very proud’.
Among his most recognisable recent pieces was a cartoon depicting the Three Legs of Man kicking away Covid-19, which appeared on the front page of the Isle of Man Examiner during the pandemic and became an emblematic image of that period.
He also continued to produce humorous sketches of contemporary island stories, including a cartoon themed around Gef the Mongoose’s escape from the Wildlife Park.
Mr Woodford died peacefully at home on Thursday, November 13, 2025.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Irene; his children Helen, Richard and Robert; and his grandchildren Jade, Jack, Nathan and Lauren. He is also remembered by his brother John.
A celebration of his life will take place at St Mary’s Church, Port St Mary, at 11.45am on Friday, November 28, 2025.
Family flowers only are requested. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP.
Enquiries may be directed to T.S. Keggen & Son Ltd, Funeral Directors, Port Erin and Port St Mary, tel: 833133.