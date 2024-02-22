Tributes are being paid to the president of a football club who died this week.
Marown Association Football Club confirmed George Corkill had passed away on Tuesday.
Serving as president since 1995, George provided the Crosby club with exceptional service in a number of roles for almost 50 years.
Originally becoming Marown’s Isle of Man Football Association representative in 1997, he went on to become vice president for the IOMFA from 1986 to 1988.
He served as chairman of Marown AFC from 1991 to 1995, eventually becoming president from 1995 to 2024.
George was also well-known in Crosby for his years of marshalling at Marown Church during the TT and Manx Grand Prix races.
The club said it was a ‘devastating blow’ and that ‘there will be a big committee meeting up above with George sat at the top of the table’.
The IOMFA will be holding a minute silence across all football matches on the island this Saturday in memory of George for all the time and effort he put into Manx football throughout his life.
George’s funeral is on Thursday, March 7 at 10.45am at Douglas Crematorium, followed by a celebration of his life at The Crosby Pub.
A full tribute to George Corkill will be in next week’s Isle of Man Examiner (in shops on Tuesday, March 27).