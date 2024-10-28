Dr. Margaret Jennifer Kewley Draskau, a prominent figure in Manx culture and a renowned scholar, has died, leaving behind an indelible legacy in the fields of linguistics, history, and literature.
Jennifer, described as a ‘force of nature’, was deeply committed to preserving and promoting the history and language of the Isle of Man.
Culture Vannin paid tribute to Jennifer, highlighting her dedication to Manx Studies and her vibrant contributions to the island’s culture.
They described her as someone who ‘never believed in half measures’, adding that she loved language, literature, and life itself, with a particular fondness for animals - especially her German Shepherds and horses.
Born and raised in the Isle of Man, Jennifer led an extraordinary life, living and working across various countries.
Fluent in at least seven languages and proficient in many more, she held degrees from the universities of Manchester and Copenhagen.
Her illustrious academic career included lecturing at multiple universities and serving as a tutor to the royal family in Thailand.
Back on the Isle of Man, Jennifer taught German at Ramsey Grammar School and played a key role in introducing and supporting Manx Studies within the curriculum.
She authored several notable works, including Practical Manx (2008), a significant reference book on the Manx language.
Jennifer’s writings extended into history and literature, with publications such as Illiam Dhone: Patriot or Traitor? (2012), The Tudor Rose (2013), and Transportee (2020).
In addition to her books, Jennifer was an award-winning playwright and poet.
Her play, The Sinking of Immaculate O’Shea, was performed on the Isle of Man and in New Zealand, and her academic papers explored a wide array of subjects, from Manx linguistics to the cultural impact of drag performance during wartime internment.
Beyond her academic achievements, Jennifer enjoyed a dynamic life filled with adventure.
In the tribute by Culture Vannin, they explained some of her hobbies.
It reads: ‘Jennifer was swimming in the Irish Sea long before it became fashionable, and her profile picture online was of a bungee-jump achieved at an age when most would shy away from danger – of course, to her, it was just another thrill to be embraced.
‘When not jumping insanely high fences on one horse or another, she loved to play the violin with Ramsey friends, and to sing with Manx choir Cliogaree Twoaie, being secretly delighted by the compliments paid to her high clear voice perhaps more than for anything else.
‘Jennifer was a fierce, dynamic, impulsive soul, with a love of language and a deeper love of life.
‘She contributed much to an understanding of the Isle of Man, its history, language and culture. She will be missed.’
A celebration of Dr. Jennifer Kewley Draskau’s life will be held at the Douglas Borough Crematorium on Thursday, October 31, at 10:45 am, followed by a reception at Talk of the Town.
Family flowers only are requested, with donations in lieu made to the MSPCA.