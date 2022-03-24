Tributes to key figure of island’s railways

Tributes have been paid to Alan Corlett, who has been described as ‘one of the leading lights’ of the Isle of Man Steam Railway Supporters Association.

The IoMRSSA said that he was ‘the man behind the Year of Railways events of 1993 including the memorable visits of No.4 to the electric railway’.

A statement from the association continued: ‘He will be recalled by many as a hard-working and popular character present at all railway events with an never-ending amount of enthusiasm, overseeing a particularly significant time in railway history including the return of Cale[donia] to the slopes of Snaefell, No.1’s return to service and the many other peripheral events that surrounded the railways at that time.

‘Our thoughts and condolences are extended to Alan’s family and friends at this difficult time.’

A former employee of the Manx Electric Railway, the MER Online group also commented, describing him as ‘the driving force behind’ the Year of Railways.

Alan started working for the MER in 1978 and soon transferred to head office as the wages clerk, amongst ‘many other duties’.

MER Online said that as coordinator of the Year of Railways it was ‘largely through Alan’s efforts’ that ‘the event was an incredible success which brought many thousands of additional visitors to the island during the year’.

It continued: ‘This was an age before the internet and emails and Alan regularly worked on his own into the small hours of the morning answering enquiries and posting information to potential attendees, literally addressing thousands of envelopes by hand.

‘He sought no praise for this hard work and was quite content to modestly remain in the background.

‘Nothing, however, was too much effort and he made many, many friends from the enthusiast fraternity.’

The MER comment went on: ‘His hard work continued with the other events held in the 1990s, particularly the International Railway Festival held in 1995 to celebrate the centenary of the Snaefell Mountain Railway.’

‘The deepest sympathy is offered to Alan’s family and friends at this very sad time’.