University College Isle of Man (UCM) celebrated the achievements of its Foundation Learning and Complex Needs students at the annual Annie Gill Centre Celebration held at the Homefield Road Campus.
The ceremony recognised the dedication and progress of students, and was attended by family, friends and staff, as well as distinguished guests including the Lieutenant Governor, Sir John Lorimer, Minister for Education Daphne Caine MHK, Sarah Maltby MLC and Paul Craine MLC.
Among the award winners was Thomas Dallimore, who received the coveted Student of the Year – the ‘Lauren Headley’ Award, sponsored by Isle of Man Advertising & PR.
The Complex Needs Award, sponsored by Autism in Mann, went to Alan Halsall-Polo, while Iain Murphy received The Annie Gill Award, sponsored by the family of Annie Gill.
Other winners included James Crellin and Jamie Rice (Most Improved Full-time Learner), Thomas Unsworth (Most Improved Part-time Learner), and Tamzin Tyler-Roberts (Contribution to Group & Team).
Georgia Pearson was recognised for Outstanding Effort, Tyron Da Costa for Life Skills, Ellie Lewis received The Hive Literacy Award, and Carl Simpson earned the Vocational Work Experience Award.
Dylan Butler won General Studies Student of the Year and received the Dr Sean Lynch Trophy.
UCM Principal Jesamine Kelly said: ‘This year’s Foundation Learning Awards are particularly special as we celebrate a major milestone in UCM’s history.
‘Our students have shown incredible resilience and determination, and at the event we honoured their academic progress, personal development and contributions to our community.’
This year’s ceremony formed part of UCM’s wider milestone celebrations, marking 145 years since the founding of the Douglas School of Art, 50 years since the opening of the Homefield Road Campus, and more than a decade of The Annie Gill.
A 1975-inspired theme set the tone for the evening.