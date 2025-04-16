Tributes have been paid to former Government Secretary Peter Hulme who sadly died last month.
Peter was in the prestigious civil service role ((now known as Chief Secretary) between 1979 and 1989.
He passed away at Crovan Court Nursing Home in Ramsey on March 29 aged 95.
His son David said: ‘Even though serious and disciplined, laughter was always central to his life, and his very dry wit was enjoyed by many, although you had to look really closely at his expression to get it.’
Born in 1930 in Liverpool, he grew up in the Isle of Man with his older brother Leonard. Witnessing the internment of refugees on the Island during World War II had a lasting effect on him.
In 1948, Peter’s mother passed away suddenly. A devastating loss for the young Peter, and just before his 18th birthday and 10 days before he was to start his National Service with the RAF.
After his return to the Island, Peter started working at stockbroker RL Stott’s and then moved to civil services roles at the tax office and the airports board.
The greatest event of his life was meeting 17-year-old June Evelyn Allen at the Palais de Danse in Douglas in 1952. They married two years later and the couple celebrated 70 years of marriage in September.
Peter rose through the ranks of the Manx civil service and was eventually promoted to be the Governor’s Private Secretary and then the Treasury Department before his appointment to Government Secretary.
He served directly under seven Isle of Man Governor’s during his almost 40 years of working life. In these roles, he was responsible for many Royal Visits to the Island, including Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon, the Queen Mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and the King Olaf of Norway.
Peter and June have two sons – Malcolm and David - although Malcolm sadly passed in 2018.
David emigrated to Australia in 1985 where for the last 20 years, he has owned a fine art consultancy practice with his Swiss born wife Brigitte.
David said: ‘My dad was a conservationist before it became popular. It was the Manx countryside and its preservation that was very close to his heart.
‘Peter knew the Isle of Man literally like the back of his hand. Not only did he hike all over, but he also published two very popular books on rambling in the Isle of Man.
Peter and June loved to travel and jetted off as far as Reunion Island, the United States, Thailand, Singapore and Australia.
June and Peter’s other passion was their garden, then in Tromode Park, and visits to the Island’s nurseries were a regular weekend pastime. Another constant in Peter’s life for 60 years was his membership of the Lodge of Mona.
On 15 August 1995, just a day after Peter’s own birthday, they were overjoyed by the birth of their only grandchild Jodie, born to Malcolm and Jane.
David said: ‘My dad was a thoughtful and caring man, interesting and interested in other people’s lives.
‘He had a constantly inquiring mind, and so he could answer a question on pretty much anything. Importantly, his glass was always half full.
‘Peter had a long and happy life, who was a lively, witty and intelligent man who brought joy and fulfilment to so many.’