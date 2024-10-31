Three members of an organised crime group have been jailed for a total of 43 years following the island’s biggest ever seizure of class A drugs.
Jailing Michael Ball, Justin Fayle and David Alsop, Deemster Graeme Cook told the Court of General Gaol Delivery that organised crime was becoming more and more prevalent in the Isle of Man.
‘The message needs to be sent out that those involved in organised crime will suffer the consequences,’ he said.
Drugs mule Ball, 42, was convicted following a three-day trial last month of smuggling to the island just under 2kg of heroin and 1.25kg cocaine, worth up to £750,000. Without getting credit from an early guilty plea, he was jailed for a total of 19 years and six months.
Co-accused Justin Fayle, 40 - described in court as being the middle man - was jailed for 11 years and six months.
And David Alsop, 57, who was said to be the principal offender whose role had been to collect the drugs to sell on, was jailed for 12 years.
Following the sentencing, Detective Inspector Jamie Tomlinson of the Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said: ‘At over three kilograms, this is the largest ever single seizure of class A controlled drugs we have seen and shows the risks the criminals are now willing to take.
‘The estimated street values show this importation would have made vast profits for those involved. It contained both cocaine and heroin. The heroin alone could have yielded 10,000 separate deals of arguably the most destructive and addictive drug on the streets.’
He added: ‘It is extremely satisfying that we have been able to take such a significant amount out of circulation which has meant less suffering to those addicted and their families.
‘Our hard work continues and we are fully committed to targeting those involved in the production and onward supply of these illegal substances along with the exploitation of vulnerable people that goes with it.’
‘The severe sentences given by the court are yet another reminder that those caught will face significant periods behind bars.’
The heroin weighed a total of 1,997.6g with a street value of between £199,760 and £499,400 and the cocaine weighed a total of 1,247.4g with a street value of between £124,740 and £249,480.
Ball smuggled the class A drugs to the island hidden in a wheel he had fastened to the underside of his Mercedes Vito van before boarding the ferry from Liverpool.
He brought his two young boys along to give his trip a ‘veil of legitimacy’, prosecutor Roger Kane said at September’s trial.
They arrived in Douglas at 10.45pm on Saturday, October 21 last year.
Ball had booked a room at the Ascot Hotel but the defendant had yet to pay so instead he parked his van at the Summerland site with the intention of sleeping there for the night.
In the early hours of the following morning, passing police officers became suspicious when they saw the van parked with its engine running. They carried out a search but no drugs were found.
Ball subsequently drove to Lheannag Park in Anagh Coar, the home address of Justin Fayle. He removed the wheel from the underside of the vehicle and Fayle took it inside and removed the drugs using specialist tools.
What both men did not realise was that an undercover police operation was underway.
Officers observed David Alsop of Ballacottier Meadow, Douglas, arriving at Lheannag Park in his Audi Q2 to collect the drugs.
Police followed Alsop along the Promenade and swooped after a forced stop. A carrier bag containing the heroin and cocaine was seized from in front of the front passenger seat.
Fayle was arrested at his home where the wheel which had been cut open was recovered from the hallway.
Ball was arrested when he arrived at the Ascot Hotel. He had £210 in cash on him.
Interviewed by police he initially gave no comment responses but then subsequently claimed he was returning a wheel as a favour to the friend of a stranger called John Boy he had met in a pub. He denied knowing or suspecting the wheel contained drugs - and account described by the Deemster as ‘absolute nonsense’.
Ball, of Old Mill Lane, Formby, denied production of heroin and cocaine and supplying both drugs but was found guilty by the jury of all four charges. The co-accused pleaded guilty to possessing the drugs with intent to supply.
In powerful mitigation, Fayle’s defence advocate Darren Taubitz described his client as an ‘isolated, vulnerable man’ who had ensured a traumatic childhood, having from in care from the age of five. Two of his best friends had been murdered while in care.
There was no luxury in his life and he had been living on benefits in a council flat and could not afford a cooker or sofa.
Ball’s defence advocate David Reynolds said he client had been ‘effectively the mule who was taking all the risks.’
Each defendant will serve two thirds of their sentence before being automatically released on licence, although they can apply for parole at the halfway point.