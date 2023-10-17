A popular Douglas bar is to open tomorrow after its relocation from Loch Promenade to North Quay.
The new location, where JC's Bar was previously, is a larger venue as Kiki Lounge looks to continue serving the island with tropical cocktails, as well as expanding their hospitality offering.
The expansion sees KiKi's offering food for the first time, with the new venue having a kitchen. Some of the menu highlights include potato smiles, deep-fried babybells and lasagne spring rolls.
The new venue also allows for expanded hours, with Kiki's to be open from 4pm on Wednesday and Thursday, and 12pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
An upstairs is also available to hire for private events of up to 30 people.
Seating will be on offer outside in the warmer months too.
Kiki Lounge opens its doors to the public at 4pm on Wednesday October 18.
The full opening hours are:
· Wednesday: 4pm-1am
· Thursday: 4pm-1am
· Friday: 12pm- 1am
Jamie Lewis, managing director of parent company Extra Fancy, said: 'We’re delighted to be welcoming everyone into our new home on the quayside.
'When we launched Kiki’s three years ago, in the midst of the pandemic, we never imagined that Kiki’s would create such an incredible community.
'We’re deeply thankful for everyone who has allowed us to enter this new era- and it is so exciting to see what that holds.
'The new space is giving us the capacity to create bigger and better memories'.
Drew Fleming, Extra Fancy director, added: 'The larger space has given us so much scope for creativity. Our team has come together to consider what a Kiki on the quay should look like, and how we can make the most of the new location.
'We’ve worked hard to design a space that customers, both new and regulars, will love to create a bar snack menu to accompany our menu, and considering how this new chapter will be the best yet. 'We’re now just looking forward to welcoming everyone in again'.