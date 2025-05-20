A troubled prisoner has been handed an indefinite hospital order after he attacked a prison guard with a dart.
Aaron Barnett carried out the assault at the Isle of Man Prison in Jurby on July 31, 2023 after an argument over the use of a phone.
Barnett, 28, had already been found guilty by a jury at that time for two assaults and was on remand awaiting sentence.
However, during sentencing for the latest offence on Tuesday, the Court of General Gaol Delivery heard how Barnett suffered serious mental health issues, including paranoid schizophrenia and mixed personality disorder.
Deemster Sandeep Kainth outlined the facts saying that there was a disagreement between Barnett and a prison officer over the use of the prison phone and Barnett became annoyed.
A short time later Barnett, originally from Douglas but in the care of St Andrew’s hospital in Northampton, took a dart and stabbed the officer in a lower rib without warning or provocation. He then grabbed two pool cues but an inmate intervened.
Reports were made by two psychiatrists who both agreed that, while Barnett’s mental health had improved slightly, he remained a risk to himself and others.
He still suffered from paranoia and delusional beliefs and could still resort to illicit drugs if he was allowed back into the community.
Barnett has been a patient at the St Andrew’s mental health facility in Northampton for a number of weeks where he has been receiving care.
The court heard Barnett has complex mental health issues which have brought him into frequent contact with the criminal justice system.
Giving evidence, consultant forensic psychologist Dr Sally Foster said Barnett’s adherence to his medication was ‘sketchy’ and he has ‘poor insight’.
She said: ‘He cannot receive appropriate treatment within the community.’
Dr Foster recommended Barnett receives a hospital order so he can continue his treatment at St Andrew’s.
Deemster Kainth said: ‘I am persuaded by the evidence from medical professionals. Having heard the evidence and read the reports, I am satisfied Mr Barnett suffered from paranoid schizophrenia. He should return to St Andrew’s for further treatment.’
The Deemster said a hospital order was necessary as there was a ‘risk of further offences’ and it was ‘necessary to protect himself and the public from serious harm’.
He said the order will be indefinite and if he applied to be released or transferred then any decision would have to go through a mental health tribunal.