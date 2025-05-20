A planning application for a major redevelopment of the long-vacant Lord Street bus station site in Douglas has been resubmitted.
The application had been withdrawn by developer Wyttavvin in April following the death of its principal Mervyn Smith.
Now a company that was previously involved in a redevelopment on the site has announced it is to take the application on.
Wyyttavin submitted proposals for a mixed-use development including multiscreen cinema, offices and 85 flats in July last year (24/00586/B).
Controversially, one of the planned apartment blocks would have been up to 14-storeys high, making it one of the tallest buildings in Douglas.
The Lord Street site was bought by Lord Street Development SPV Limited, a firm headed by island businessman Stephen Bradley, from the government’s Department of Infrastructure back in 2017.
Lord Street Development SPV Limited subsequently signed a deal to sell the site to Wyyttavin Limited if the project secured planning permission.
In a statement, Lord Street Development SPV Ltd announced it had resubmitted the planning application for the Lord Street development project.
It said: ‘We all wish to express our deepest condolences to the family of Mervyn.
‘His sudden passing over the Christmas period has been a source of immense sadness, deeply felt by all involved both professionally and personally.
‘Mervyn had been closely involved with the Lord Street development for the past three years, and his dedication played a significant role in shaping the vision for the project. ‘
Lord Street Development SPV Ltd said the resubmitted application ‘remains faithful’ to the original vision for the site, and aimed to deliver a vibrant and sustainable mixed-use development in the heart of Douglas.
It said the scheme comprises a ‘carefully considered’ mix of residential, commercial, and public spaces aimed at ‘breathing new life into a strategically important area of Douglas’.
‘Representing a substantial investment in the island's future, the project is expected to generate major economic impact, creating jobs, stimulating local business activity, and showcasing the Isle of Man as a forward-looking jurisdiction committed to regeneration and long-term prosperity,’ it added.
A spokesperson for Lord Street Development SPV Limited said: ‘This development represents a cornerstone project for the revitalisation of Douglas.
‘It is a unique opportunity to breathe new life into an under-utilised area of the town, delivering meaningful regeneration through thoughtful design and long-term vision.
‘We believe the proposed plans will significantly uplift the town centre of Douglas and offer a lasting contribution to the wider Isle of Man community.
‘A key component of the scheme is the inclusion of a new multi-screen cinema and upgraded public transport facilities, including an indoor waiting area—amenities that are so desperately needed and long overdue for the town centre.’
The team said it looked forward to continued engagement with local stakeholders and the government, and remained hopeful that the updated application will be met with support as it progresses through the planning process.