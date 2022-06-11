TT 2022: Hickman wins Senior race

Peter Hickman on the opening lap of the Senior TT ( Dave Kneale )

Peter Hickman secured his fourth win of the week by claiming a 16.91-victory in a gruelling six-lap Senior TT.

In very windy conditions, the 35-year-old brought home his Gas Monkey by FHO Racing BMW ahead of rival Dean Harrison.

The latter had to contend with not one, but two bird strikes during the race, the first breaking the screen of his DAO Racing Kawasaki at Handley’s Corner on the opening lap.

Harrison admitted his shoulder and neck were in a lot of pain as a result after he pulled the bike into the winner’s enclosure at the end of 226.38 miles of racing.

Manxman Conor Cummins was a further 16.686 seconds behind Harrison in third. The Ramsey Rocket had a ding-dong battle with Padgett’s team-mate Todd for the final podium spot, eventually clinching it by 2.827 seconds despite Todd setting the race’s fastest lap of 17 minutes 8.640 seconds (132.046mph) on the last lap.

Supersport double winner Michael Dunlop was one minutes 42.991 seconds behind Todd in fifth and James Hillier sixth, the latter recovering from a slow pit spot at the end of lap two.

Ian Hutchinson was seventh, Jamie Coward capped a consistent week in eighth while John McGuinness was ninth despite a 30-second penalty for speeding in the pit lane.

Onchan Nathan Harrison’s remarkable maiden TT came to a fine conclusion with 10th spot, ahead of Craig Neve and Shaun Anderson.

Peel’s Mikey Evans was 20th of the 27 finishes in the delayed race.

Roads are now opening around the Course.