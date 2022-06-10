TT 2022: Senior race rescheduled for Saturday morning

Can Peter Hickman claim a fourth win of the week tomorrow in the Senior TT? ( Dave Kneale )

The Senior TT will take place on Saturday morning, over its full six-lap distance.

After the race was postponed on Friday, organisers have said that thanks to ‘an overwhelming’ response for marshals they could now reschedule the race for Saturday at 11am.

They said: ‘Thanks to an overwhelming number of additional marshals coming forward and making themselves available, we can confirm that the Milwaukee Senior TT will take place tomorrow at 11:00 over a 6-lap race distance.’