TT 2022: Michael Dunlop completes Supersport double

Michael Dunlop on his way to victory in Friday morning’s second Supersport race ( Dave Kneale )

Michael Dunlop secured his second Supersport TT win of the week on Friday morning.

Dunlop claimed his 21st TT victory by 3.297 seconds on his MD Racing Yamaha ahead of Triumph-mounted Peter Hickman in the race that was shortened to two laps to fit it into the final day’s schedule.

With damp patches at certain points around the course and a strong wind on the exposed mountain section, Dean Harrison admitted he was a little more cautious than usual as he brought home the DAO Racing Kawasaki in third, 21.348 seconds down on Hickman.

Davey Todd was next on corrected timing charts in fourth, ahead of Jamie Coward and Padgett’s team-mate Conor Cummins.

James Hillier was seventh, Dominic Hertbertson was eighth, Mike Browne ninth and fellow Irishman Paul Jordan 10th on the Prez Racing Yamaha, which is run by Port St Mary’s John Preston.

Manxies Mikey Evans and Nathan Harrison were 14th and 17th respectively, the latter continuing his impressive run of form in what his his first TT.

