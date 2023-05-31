Davey Todd believes the solo lap record will be broken at this week's TT after a blistering start to the 2023 event.
The Milenco by Padgett's Racing rider said on Tuesday that he thinks Peter Hickman's outright lap of 135.452mph is under serious threat with conditions perfect so far and lap speeds high.
Todd said: 'The changes they've made to the road surface in places [Quarterbridge, Sulby Straight, Windy Corner] will make up the odd second, but it's not going to make a massive difference. It's not going to add miles of hour to the lap time, but I do think the lap record will go this week.'
In his third TT, Todd will be aiming for to add to his tally of one podium. The 27 year old added: 'I've really enjoyed being back out on the course. The lap times will get quicker as the week goes on, but for now I'm just trying to have fun out there.'
Spaniard Raul Torras Martinez agreed with Todd about the course changes: 'It's not a big difference. Maybe the Tower Bends section? But it will only make a couple of seconds difference to the lap time overall.'