TT and MGP speed limits helped to prevent accidents say police
The higher number of speed limits has been credited as a reason there were no ‘open-road’ deaths in this year’s TT races and Manx Grand Prix.
Road policing unit inspector Neil Craig that the safety measures brought in to the MGP ‘almost replicated’ the TT races.
Speed limits were re-introduced including ones at the Sloc and the lower sections of the Mountain Road for the Manx Grand Prix.
Inspector Craig said that the Sloc was seen as a ‘key area’ for the police road policing unit.
The speed limits introduced were ‘useful and helpful to us in problem areas in the past’.
The aim for both the MGP and the TT races was to have no open-road deaths this year. The TT races has had seven open-road deaths in the last five festivals. However, in the last five MGPs, there have been no open-road deaths.
Serious road traffic collisions have been ‘fluctuating’ in recent years. These are incidents that cause serious or ‘life-altering’ injuries.
There were seven serious accidents in this year’s MGP, which rose by four from 2019, the last MGP event before the pandemic.
