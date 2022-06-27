TT live coverage makes a profit

The TT+ channel, which launched this year, has attracted 130,000 individuals from across 185 countries.

The service is free to subscribe to for content like archive footage and interviews, but costs a one-off free of £14.99 to access live coverage.

More than 57,000 people paid for this coverage through the TT+ Live Pass, which more than covered costs.

The channel has also since seen more than 700,000 total hours viewed by fans.

TT+ represents the first time in history that there has been live coverage of all races and qualifying sessions.

Asked by the Examiner how much taxpayer money had been spent on the TT+ platform, the Department for Enterprise said that due to future tender processes, the production costs are ‘commercially confidential’.

However, it was able to confirm that ‘subscription income received to date from the TT+ Live Pass this year is in excess of the cost of production’.

A spokesperson added that funding for the Digital Broadcast

Strategy, which includes the production costs of TT+, was secured through the Economic Recovery Group.

Enterprise minister commented: Through this new channel and the live coverage, the Isle of Man TT Tim Crookall commented: ‘Additionally, since the implementation of the Digital Broadcast Strategy in January, the Isle of Man TT Races have seen a near 50% growth in the size of their total audience across social media, which goes to support the long term ambition to grow the audience of the Isle of Man TT Races by 450% by 2027.’