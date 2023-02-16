A decision is yet to be made on whether the costs of TV licences for residents aged 75 and over who don’t receive income support will be met next year.
Treasury Minister Alex Allinson told the House of Keys a decision should be expected ‘later this year’.
It comes after Treasury committed to meeting the costs of TV licences for eligible residents aged 75 or over who do not receive income support until December 31, 2023.
He said that in May last year when he made the announcement that it was hoped the move would ‘reduce any concern in the community at a time of rising living costs’.
Dr Allinson said: ‘Treasury will consider over the coming months whether such provision should extend beyond December 31 and will make an announcement later this year.
‘For the avoidance of doubt, eligible residents aged 75 and over who do receive income support will continue to get a free TV licence each year from the BBC irrespective of what the Treasury decides.’
Douglas North MHK David Ashford asked the minister what the anticipated cost for an extension for another year would be and how sustainable meeting the cost of TV licences is in the long term.
‘The cost of TV licences who don’t get income support is around £800,000 per year based on the current costs of a colour TV licence,’ Dr Allinson said.
‘That benefits over 5,000 households. There are another 500 households with a person aged 75 or over who do receive income support, and those licences are provided by the BBC.’
He added: ‘£800,000 is a considerable amount of money and next week in Tynwald I will be making it quite clear to the court what the state of the government’s finances are and the state of our overall economy.
‘We do need to consider some of these costs ongoing and also work with the BBC to make sure that those disadvantaged older people are still provided with a TV licence.’