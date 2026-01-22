Deal or No Deal star Noel Edmonds has launched a new range of wines that will be sold exclusively in the Isle of Man.
The television star, who splits his time between the island and New Zealand, announced the move on social media, revealing that the bottles have been produced specifically for Manx customers following months of work at his River Haven Vineyard.
Sharing the update with followers on Instagram, Edmonds said the announcement had been ‘a long time coming’, after an extended period of preparation both in the vineyard and behind the scenes.
While the team has been getting the vines ready for this year’s harvest in New Zealand, he explained that they have also been expanding the River Haven range, with four new wines created with one very specific destination in mind.
That destination, he confirmed, is the Isle of Man.
‘It feels like months ago when I told you there was going to be an exciting announcement about our wines and the River Haven vineyard – actually, it was months ago,’ Edmonds said.
‘But we’ve been working really hard, not only preparing the vines for this year’s harvest, but actually extending the range of River Haven wines.
‘It says on [the label] “exclusively for the Isle of Man”’, he added, joking that the only other way to try them might be ‘if you happen to get invited round to my house for a glass’.
The Isle of Man-only collection includes a Pinot Grigio, a Reserve wine, a Riesling and a Mediterranean-style rosé, all clearly labelled as unavailable anywhere else.
Although River Haven wines are produced at Edmonds’s vineyard in New Zealand, this latest range has been created solely for the Manx market, meaning island residents will be the only people able to purchase the new bottles.