Island voiceover artist and actor Peter Wicks has enjoyed a standout moment on the international stage after becoming a double winner at the Society of Voice Arts and Sciences (SOVAS) Awards.
The ceremony took place at the iconic Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday.
Widely regarded as the ‘Oscars’ of the voice acting world, the Voice Arts Awards celebrate excellence across the global voiceover industry.
This year’s nominees included major Hollywood and entertainment figures such as Matthew McConaughey, Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Stephen Fry and Martin Sheen, placing the Manx performer in elite company.
Peter, who records much of his work from a home studio in Ramsey, claimed awards in two highly competitive categories.
A former Ballakermeen High School student he left the island in 2007 to study English and Drama at Kingston University before returning home in 2018 after establishing his acting career in London.
He won ‘Outstanding Audiobook Narration – Humour’ for his work on ‘High Vaultage by Chris & Jen Sugden’, earning the Best Voiceover accolade.
The audiobook is based on a Sunday Times bestseller and was also nominated for the Bollinger Everyman Wodehouse Prize, the UK’s most prestigious award for comedy fiction.
His second win came in the ‘Outstanding Video Game Character’ category, where he received Best Voiceover for his performance in Among Ashes.
In addition to these wins, Peter was shortlisted in two further categories: ‘Outstanding Audio Drama – Lead Performance’ for Partial Veil, and ‘Outstanding Commercial – TV or Streaming’ for the Patch Plants television commercial.
Remarkably, all four nominated performances were recorded at his Manx studio, underlining how international success can be achieved from the island.
Reacting to his achievements, Peter said: ‘It’s bonkers, really, and I’m still not quite sure how to process it! I’m so thrilled to have received these awards, especially for two projects I feel incredibly lucky just to have been a small part of.’
He added: ‘More than anything, I’m proud to be able to produce the vast majority of my work right here in the Isle of Man.
‘From school through to performing at treasured venues like the Gaiety Theatre and Erin Arts Centre, it was this place, and the people here, that made becoming an actor feel like a real possibility.’
‘Creating performers is something the island does particularly well, and it’s entirely down to the accessibility of those spaces and local support for the arts.’
During his career, Peter has built an extensive body of work across multiple genres.
Away from the recording booth, Peter has appeared on television and stage in both classical and modern productions, performing everywhere from the Edinburgh Festival to Shakespeare’s Globe.
On the island, he has featured in local productions including Much Ado About Nothing with Parodos Theatre in 2022.
He currently combines his voice acting work with his role as senior copywriter and voiceover artist at Onchan-based marketing agency 572, formerly known as 572 Creative.