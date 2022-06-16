Two Beach Buddies events on Sunday

Beach Buddies has two major events on Sunday.

From 1pm, the charity, whose supporters remove litter and rubbish, will be joining forces with the people of Andreas for a community clean-up around the village, meeting at Ayre Utd Football Club from 1pm.

Andreas has a special jubilee event coming up on July 2 and the event is designed to make the village look at its best for the occasion. Light refreshments will be served afterwards.

At 2pm, Beach Buddies and the charity ‘Love Tech’ will get together at Ballaugh beach to clean up the coastline. Beach Buddies volunteers can choose to attend either event - or both.

Beach Buddies will provide the equipment at both events, and remove all rubbish collected afterwards, recycling as much as possible.