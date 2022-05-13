Two Beach Buddies events this weekend

The charity Beach Buddies will host two major events at the same time, joining forces with a community group in Jurby and a charity in Douglas on Sunday.

Volunteers are getting involved in another clean-up around the village of Jurby, in conjunction with the Jurby Community Group. This event happens early summer every year and is followed by a get-together afterwards in the community hall, hosted by Lee and Angela Quaggin.

The meeting point is the car park outside the hall at 10.30am. Refreshments are provided afterwards in the community hall.

Meanwhile, at the end of Mental Health Week, Beach Buddies is also teaming up with the charity Isle Listen and hosting a second big event on Douglas Beach, meeting at 10.30am opposite the Palace Hotel.

Beach Buddies has been hosting events in connection with mental health and wellbeing for many years.

Cleaning beaches is one of those activities which attracts people of all types and ages from all walks of life and is very easy to join.