Two easter local authorities have announced that their rates are set to increase ahead of the 2026/27 financial year.
Douglas City Council have voted to set a rate levy of 620 pence in the pound, an increase of 18p (2.99%), while Braddan Commissioners have confirmed its rate will be set at 367 pence in the pound - a 2.8% increase from 357p.
In the capital, council leader Devon Watson said the local authority remained ‘firmly committed’ to delivering essential public services for Douglas and the wider community, despite an impact of financial pressures and rising costs.
At its annual rate setting meeting on Friday, Mr Watson pointed to a planned major investment in play areas across the city, improvements and modernisation of Douglas Crematorium, promenade infrastructure works and public lighting.
He added that supporting and investing in the community remained a priority for councillors and staff, delivered through frontline services, community events and a commitment to providing quality, affordable and efficient homes for those in housing need.
He also pointed to significant capital investment in public sector housing, including £7.8 million allocated for the ongoing maintenance of family homes over the next 12 months. This funding includes external refurbishment works on the Willaston Estate.
‘At its heart, this budget is about investing where it matters most: in the everyday places and services that shape our quality of life,’ Mr Watson explained.
‘Our job is to ensure that our city has the resilience it needs to adapt and thrive in a changing world. Our job is to care. Our job is to invest.
‘By providing safe, welcoming play areas, making infrastructure improvements and increasing access to affordable housing, we’re strengthening the foundation of our community.
‘When we invest in our neighbourhoods, we all get out what we put into it - safer places for our children, stronger infrastructure we can rely on and homes that help families put down roots and thrive.
‘I believe this budget reflects that ethos in a number of ways; the overall £14.1 million capital investment in public sector homes incorporating £6.3 million for new build housing developments; more than £1 million we have pledged to invest in play areas in the city over the next two years; the £2.5 million earmarked for Promenade infrastructure improvements; and the £0.5m programme to upgrade public lighting.’
Mr Watson also revealed the authority planned to invest further in improving the capital’s CCTV network.
He added: ‘Douglas has many things that make it special and one of our core objectives is to preserve and maintain its status as one of the safest capital cities in the world.
‘As councillors, we have a duty to support residents of the capital and the island, not only for those living in our city today but also to ensure sustainability for those living in Douglas in the years ahead.
‘We will never be complacent in the management of public finances and our valued ratepayers’ monies and I truly believe this budget will help to ensure we still have a thriving Douglas in years to come for our children and grandchildren.’
The council leader went on to talk about improving and modernising the island’s only cremator, a facility he described as critical national infrastructure.
‘Improving this service is deeply important to ensure that people and their loved ones have a seamless and dignified service at the end of their lives,’ he said.
‘The planned investment over the next 12 months will also help drive energy efficiency and greenhouse gas emissions.’
In Mr Watson’s speech, he highlighted a significant rise in recycling participation, with recycling rates reaching an all-time high of 28% last year – a five fold-increase since 2022.
The authority’s partnership with ‘Keep Britain Tidy’, through its ‘Bin Your Butts’ campaign, had led to a 50% reduction of cigarette litter in entertainment areas.
Neighbouring parish Braddan also confirmed a 2.8% increase to its rate, as well as a fixed refuse charge per domestic property of £122 - £30 more than last year’s £92.
Income adjustments in the budget include updated fixed refuse charges, reflecting higher volumes of waste collected and increased Energy-from-Waste costs.
Revised fees for searches and street-trader licences, new income from other properties, increased use of the Roundhouse Sports Hall, improved interest earned on reserves, and updated trade refuse charges are also expected to contribute to revenue.
These increases are partially offset by the loss of income from the Department of Infrastructure contract for the management of public sector housing at Cronk Grianagh, which is now coming to an end.
To support day-to-day services, the local authority has allocated funding to maintain current service levels across the parish, while savings have been identified through efficiencies in areas including cleaning, maintenance, insurance, utilities, and fuel.
The budget also includes funding for improvements to operational facilities, such as upgrades to the works depot, new fencing at the Roundhouse, enhancements to changing rooms, and increased maintenance at the Memorial Hall.
Chair of Braddan Parish Commissioners, Neal Mellon, commented: ‘The Board is pleased to announce an inflation rate for the forthcoming municipal year of 2.8% which reflects a well-managed, prudent and community focused budget for the year ahead.
‘The fixed refuse charge for household weekly collections sees an increase to £122, which is now directly aligned with the Energy-from-Waste gate fee.
‘We would encourage residents to make use of the available kerbside recycling scheme as this has the scope to influence the fixed refuse charge in the future. The Roundhouse continues to be a wonderful benefit to the community, with all units now occupied and an increase in usage for a whole host of activities.
‘I would also like the opportunity to again thank our outgoing clerk, Colin Whiteway, for his dedicated service to the Board and residents of Braddan for the past 18 years. We wish him a long, healthy, and happy retirement.’