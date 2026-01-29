Midges thrive in relatively mild, damp conditions, which we have seen a lot of in recent years, and so it was only a matter of time before the Isle of Man saw its first cases. Livestock owners need to be hyper vigilant and report any concerns they may have to the animal health team in DEFA, and they should consider vaccinating their animals against the virus. It’s good to see that two new veterinary practices, specialising in agricultural work, have been established in the island in recent weeks.