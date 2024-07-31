Two pharmacies in the island can now dispense private prescriptions for medicinal cannabis.
From July 11, pharmacies have been invited to apply for the licence following a successful pilot scheme.
Karsons pharmacy in Onchan was given the island's first licence to dispense private prescriptions for cannabis based products for medicinal use (CBPMs) under a year-long pilot scheme which began in December 2022.
The new ‘business as usual’ licensing and registration arrangement means pharmacies registered on the island can apply for a licence to dispense CBPMs, and registration for private CBPM prescribing clinics on the island are being accepted.
So far, there have been applications from two pharmacies to hold import licences for CBPMs which have both been approved by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).
Karsons, based in Onchan, is one of those which has been successful while the other is Kingsley Muti, based at the Balthane Industrial Estate in Ballasalla, which announced it had been successful on Facebook.
The news has been welcomed by what is set to be the island’s first members-only cannabis club The Green Lounge in Peel.
On Facebook, the owners said: ‘We're thrilled to announce that Kingsley Muti, a new pharmacy located in the Balthane Industrial Estate, has just been granted their licence to dispense CBPMs to our community!
‘Earlier this year, we had the pleasure of meeting with some of the dedicated team at Kingsley Muti and we're incredibly excited to welcome them to our community.
‘Their commitment to providing quality care and innovative methods is inspiring, and we look forward to seeing all they have to offer.’
During the pilot scheme dispensing was limited to Karsons and prescriptions were only accepted from CQC-registered clinics based in England.
More than 650 patients used the pilot service during the 12-month period, ranging from age 18 to 86. On average 335 CBPM items were dispensed each month, most of which were for chronic pain conditions.
In order to promote and prioritise patient safety there will continue to be conditions on licences – including prescriptions only being allowed to be written by a doctor on the General Medical Council specialist register and inspections and regular reports being provided.
CBPMs will continue to be available on private prescription only and will not be available on NHS prescription. Individuals will continue to be responsible for paying all costs and fees associated with obtaining a prescription for CBPMs.
Any organisations interested in applying for a licence should contact the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) on [email protected]. More information for patients or businesses interested in the new licensing regime or registration, can be found on the CBPMs webpage.