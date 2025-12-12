The telecommunications provider has announced the return of its Santa Line, offering children the chance to listen to recorded festive stories throughout the run-up to Christmas.
From December 13 to December 24, a new story will be available each day via the free phone number 07624 ASANTA (07624 272682). Families can call the number at any time during the period to hear the recordings.
Sure by Beyon said Santa Claus had recorded twelve festive stories especially for children on the Isle of Man, with a different story released each day.
Simon Baldwin, chief commercial officer at Sure, said the company was pleased to offer the service again this year.
‘We’re very grateful to Santa for making the time to share some of his favourite festive stories,’ he said. ‘Thanks to the magic of technology, families across the Isle of Man can hear from Santa wherever they are, whether that’s at the kitchen table, tucked up in bed, or enjoying a quiet moment together.’
He added: ‘Connecting our local community is what we do, so we’re thrilled to provide a direct line to the North Pole and Santa.’
The stories available through the Santa Line will include a mix of festive-themed tales released on specific dates.
The schedule begins on Saturday, December 13, with Santa’s Lost Spectacles, followed by Rudolf’s Nose on December 14 and The 1st Christmas on December 15.
Sure by Beyon said families can listen to the stories as often as they like during the period the line is active.
The company operates telecommunications and IT services across the Isle of Man and the Channel Islands, as well as in a number of other remote locations worldwide.