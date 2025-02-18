While most of this week’s crossings look set to go ahead as planned, the ferry operator has said that disruption could come on Friday (February 21).
Staff are ‘currently monitoring weather forecasts’ from Friday, February 21 to Sunday, February 23.
While potential impact on sailings is unknown, it’s placed Friday’s 8am Manxman crossing from Douglas to Heysham, as well as the 1.45pm return sailing at risk.
The company say that due to the ‘forecast adverse weather’, both of these sailings are subject to possible disruption or cancellation.
To give the sailings every opportunity to take place, a final decision will be made by the Master by 6am on Friday morning.
The warning also reminded passengers that they can amend their bookings free of charge through their online account, or alternatively you can contact their reservations team on 01624 661 661 or 08722 992 992.